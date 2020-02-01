Jordan Sinnott death: Matlock Town holds minute's applause
A football club has held a minute's applause as a tribute to one of their players who died after being attacked during a night out.
Non-league player Jordan Sinnott, 25, was found with a fractured skull in Retford, Nottinghamshire, last week.
Two men have been charged with manslaughter.
Ian Richardson, the match secretary of Matlock Town where Mr Sinnott played, said the first game since his death had been "emotional".
He said: "It is a day none of us have ever faced, remembering a lad who should still be with us."
Matlock Town players arrived at the game against Hyde United wearing football shirts with "Sinnott 25" on the back and flowers were placed in the centre circle of the pitch.
Players from both teams walked on to the pitch wearing black armbands, and the Matlock team wore T-shirts with a photograph of Mr Sinnott and a "Do It For Jordan" message.
Mr Richardson added: "It is still raw. We all feel for Jordan's family."
Players, including Derby County's Duane Holmes and Notts County's Kris Dennis, have also paid tribute to Mr Sinnott during their games.
This week Mr Sinnott's best friends Danny Ward and Alex Smithies, from Cardiff City, have been working with the Sinnott family to gather shirts with his name on for a tribute at his funeral.
Smithies said: "Everyone is going to miss him, that's for sure."
Shirts have been donated by high-profile players like Wayne Rooney, Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard.
Mr Sinnott's girlfriend Kelly Bossons posted on Facebook: "I'm completely blown away by how many people have come together to support this movement."
After Jordan's funeral, the shirts will be donated to Sport Relief, which helps underprivileged children in the UK and around the world.
Cameron Matthews, 21, and Kai Denovan, 22, both from Retford, have been charged with Mr Sinnott's manslaughter, along with affray and common assault.
Sean Nicholson, 21, from Retford, also appeared before Mansfield magistrates accused of affray.
