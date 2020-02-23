Image copyright Sue Prince Image caption Sue Prince's painting style, using egg tempera, is taken from the ancient Egyptians

A artist has invited villagers to add to her latest painting which will mark the 150th anniversary of a community-owned pub.

Artist Sue Prince, from Derbyshire, had been asked by the Anglers Rest pub in Bamford to create the piece for its milestone.

Ms Prince's latest painting will include significant events from the village's history, such as the flooding in the Derwent Valley, the building of reservoirs and the Dambusters practice raids.

Image copyright Sue Prince Image caption Ms Prince has made the painting in four different panels

She said her usual style involves outlining the core of her paintings and then encouraging members of the community to get involved by painting in the colours.

Ms Prince said this technique suits her "organic and sustainable" lifestyle on her farm in the Peak District.

The Anglers Rest was bought by the Bamford Community Society in 2013, which was formed to save it from closure.

It also doubles up as a daytime cafe with an area to sell arts and crafts, and a post office.

Image copyright Sue Prince Image caption Workshops will be held for residents to help Ms Prince and colour in the painting

"Bamford is an extraordinary, busy and independent village," said Ms Prince.

"They have so many groups and people getting together to do things and it has been lovely hearing people share their stories of Bamford. People have really got interested in it."

Drop-in sessions will be held in March for villagers to colour in the painting.

It will then be permanently displayed in the village hall.

"It will become a part of the soul of the village," added the artist. "They will own it and it will be there for everyone to see."

Image copyright Sue Prince Image caption The artist has previously done work for the Peak District Artisans

