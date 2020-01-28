Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Andrew Jackson's body was found on an allotment in Shirebrook

Police have identified a man found dead on an allotment.

Officers discovered the body of Andrew Jackson, 55, off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, at about 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said he had injuries which suggested he had been assaulted and the force had launched a murder inquiry.

They want anyone who heard or saw anything between 22:30 on Saturday and 02:00 on Sunday to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Chris Marriott is also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact officers.

