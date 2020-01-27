Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to people in the area with CCTV footage

A murder investigation has started after a man was found dead at an allotment in a Derbyshire town.

The man was found by police on land near Prospect Drive, in Shirebrook, at about 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

The force said his injuries suggested he had been assaulted but formal identification had not yet taken place and efforts to trace his family were ongoing.

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses or local residents with CCTV.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.