Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a seriously injured man was found close to Alfreton Park on Thursday night

An 18-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found seriously hurt close to a park, has been released on bail.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted on Thursday evening near Alfreton Park in Derbyshire.

Police said a man, 49, was found in a critical condition after being punched. He died in hospital on Friday.

The 18-year-old was released while the investigation continues.

