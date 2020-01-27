Alfreton murder investigation: Man, 18, released on bail
An 18-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found seriously hurt close to a park, has been released on bail.
Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted on Thursday evening near Alfreton Park in Derbyshire.
Police said a man, 49, was found in a critical condition after being punched. He died in hospital on Friday.
The 18-year-old was released while the investigation continues.
