Image caption The building has been unused since the fire in 2014

The future of Derby's Assembly Rooms has been thrown into doubt after work was "paused" due to rising costs.

The venue was badly damaged in 2014 by a fire and a £24m renovation project has faced delays.

A new report commissioned by the city council said the final cost could potentially be more than £30m.

Council leader Chris Poulter said this "calls into question the sustainability and viability of the business case for a renewed Assembly Rooms".

Work on the building had slowed to basic safety maintenance last year after the council "lost confidence" in private sector project managers.

Officials said they had continually sought assurances the costs would not exceed £24m but a new review had challenged that.

Mr Poulter said: "This, coupled with emerging risks highlighted through the council's robust governance processes, means we feel it's now time to make the decision to stop the project, take stock, and assess whether the development still offers Derby taxpayers the best possible value for money.

"Practically, this would mean that further work to the building will stop. We will conduct an in-depth evaluation of this new information."

Image caption The previous Labour administration had wanted to demolish and rebuild the complex

He added he was "extremely disappointed... that it appears we can no longer deliver what would have been a very long awaited and much-needed boost to the vitality of the city centre".

The council said it would look at "every option" including using the commercial sector.

The previous Labour administration had backed a £44m rebuild.

Labour group leader Lisa Eldret said: "Two years of time, resources and money have been wasted."

