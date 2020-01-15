Image copyright John Rastrick Image caption Footage from John Rastrick's dashcam shows him and other motorists carrying Pari Mistry to safety

A lorry driver who pulled a woman from a burning car seconds before it exploded is to receive a bravery award.

John Rastrick, from Chesterfield, ran towards the blaze to rescue Pari Mistry, from Leicester, on the M1, on 17 January 2019.

The 27-year-old, who suffered a skull fracture, was found curled up in the driver's seat in "complete shock" after her car caught fire following a crash.

Mr Rastrick will receive an award from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

He said: "I saw her car spin two or three times when another car collided with her and her vehicle immediately set on fire.

"I hoped to God that whoever was in the car had got out, but when I saw Pari in there, I put all my fears aside and tried to pull her out."

He helped Ms Mistry to safety with the help of other motorists on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, just south of Leicester.

Within 30 seconds of her escape, the car exploded.

Image copyright John Rastrick Image caption Mr Rastrick can be seen running towards the burning car

Ms Mistry underwent an eight-hour operation on her skull and then had to learn to walk and talk again.

She praised the heroic actions of Mr Rastrick and the paramedics who attended to her.

"I don't remember much from the incident, apart from what I have been told but I know I immediately thought I was going to die," she said.

"Being able to say thank you to John and the crew for what they did means so much. I never thought I would get the chance."

The crew who attended to Ms Mistry will present Mr Rastrick with an EMAS bravery award.

