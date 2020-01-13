Image copyright PA Media Image caption Both Chris Williamson and Ed Balls worked as Labour MPs but have taken different paths since

Ed Balls has called a fellow former Labour MP a 'bigoted anti-Semite'.

He also said he was unfollowing Chris Williamson on Twitter because he could no longer read his "appalling nonsense".

It was in a response to a tweet by Mr Williamson, who was suspended from the party last year, criticising the leadership candidates for accepting pledges to deal with anti-Semitism.

Mr Williamson told the BBC Mr Balls had "lost the plot".

"I've spent my life fighting racism, I'm not going to take lessons from the likes of Ed Balls," he added, referencing Mr Ball's use of a mug in the 2015 election campaign calling for more controls on immigration.

The former Derby North MP also stood by his comments on the 10-point plan put forwards by the Board of Deputies of British Jews on Sunday, describing it as "unacceptable".

The community group called for changes which include making the internal disciplinary process independent, settling all outstanding anti-Semitism cases by a fixed deadline and permanently baring some former members.

All the leadership candidates have agreed to sign up to the plan.

But Mr Williamson said: "The Board of Deputies does not speak for the entire Jewish community. It does not have the right to make these demands of the Labour Party leadership."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.