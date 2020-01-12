Pringles lorry fire closes M1 slip road in Derbyshire
Thousands of tubes of Pringles were burnt to a crisp when a lorry caught fire on the M1 motorway.
Flames took hold of the HGV near junction 25 in Derbyshire at about 07:00 GMT, closing a slip road.
The driver, who was unhurt, managed to save the tractor unit before escaping, Highways England said.
Countless burnt tubes were seen at the side of the vehicle in the aftermath. The clean-up meant the road did not reopen until about 14:20.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.