Image copyright Family photos Image caption The bodies of Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found by police on New Year's Day

A man accused of murdering his estranged wife and her new partner in their marital home on New Year's Day has been remanded in custody.

Rhys Hancock is charged with murdering Helen Hancock, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, who were were found by police in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, Derbyshire.

The 39-year-old accused did not enter a plea at Derby Crown Court.

Mr Hancock of Portland Street, Etwall, is next due in court on 28 February.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC set a provisional trial date of 24 August during the short hearing.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rhys Hancock (right) is accused of killing his wife and her new partner

At a hearing on Friday, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard Mr Griffiths was found dead in a bedroom, while Mrs Hancock was gravely injured and paramedics battled unsuccessfully for 15 minutes to save her.

Prosecutor Jeanette Stevenson said Mr and Mrs Hancock had separated "some time ago" and described Mr Griffiths as her "new partner".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.