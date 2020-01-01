Derby

Duffield murder probe: Man and woman found dead at house

  • 1 January 2020
New Zealand Road, Duffield
Image caption The area has been cordoned off while police investigate

Police have begun a double murder investigation after two people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to a house in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, at about 04:00 GMT where a man and a woman were found fatally injured inside.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder, Derbyshire Police said.

New Zealand Lane remains closed while officers continue investigations at the scene.

