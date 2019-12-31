Image copyright Google Image caption The road near Chesterfield was closed after the crash

A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after five cyclists were seriously injured in a crash with a car.

Police said one of the cyclists, a man in his fifties, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash in Ault Hucknall, between Chesterfield and Mansfield, at 12:10 GMT.

Four other riders were taken to hospital after the crash.

The Seat Leon driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the drug-drive limit.

Derbyshire Police said a section of Ault Hucknall Lane and Hodmire Close was likely to stay closed for some time.

The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

