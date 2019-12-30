Image copyright @MTNielson Image caption The 'constellation' of Space X Starlink satellites was spotted in Derbyshire

Residents and stargazers across Derbyshire have spotted a new 'constellation' of satellites.

The near-perfect line of SpaceX satellites, known as Starlink, were spotted in Derby and in the Peak District.

The unusual sight led some to say they were "freaky", and others wondering whether the constellation were UFOs.

A Derby-based amateur astronomer called it "another degradation of the night's sky".

Earlier this year, Elon Musk's SpaceX sent 60 satellites into orbit.

The company's intension is to launch thousands of satellites to provide full high-speed internet across the globe.

But the line of satellites unsettled some residents.

The BBC's Derby County commentator Ed Dawes wrote on Twitter: "Why is there a straight line of stars moving in convoy over head at high altitude? #UFO

"It was freaky."

Bradford University archaeology researcher Tom Sparrow caught the orbital pass on a timelapse video in the Peak District.

The amateur photographer, who caught the fast-moving satellites by chance, said: "It is an odd sight, I knew they form a train so when I saw two I knew what it was.

"If you've ever seen the International Space Station go over, it's probably of equal brightness at the moment.

"They are quite a spectacle."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A timelapse of the Starlink satellites taken from the Peak District

Derby and District Astronomical Society spokesman Anthony Southwell confirmed that "yes it was the Starlink satellites".

He explained: "They're not very big satellites but they're highly reflective, and they catch the sunlight which is why they're illuminated.

"They're deployed in a sort of lined arrangement, and they're more visible because they're in a low orbit."

But the amateur astronomer said many enthusiasts are "shouting blue murder".

"It's another degradation of the night's sky.

"It's bad enough we've got light pollution, and we do have lots of satellites up there but nothing as pernicious as this constellation."

Earlier, SpaceX told the BBC they were actively working with international astronomers to minimise the impact of the Starlink satellites.

