Rose Hill Street in Normanton has remained closed after a man's body was found in a house fire

A man has died in a house fire on Boxing Day.

Firefighters found the body of the man inside a property in Rose Hill Street, Normanton, Derby, at 14:10 GMT and police were called.

Formal identification has not taken place, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is in its early stages.

Police have asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 11:00 and 13:45 to come forward.

Rose Hill Street will remain closed on Friday morning.

