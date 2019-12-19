Derby

Bamford baby death: Man denies murder and grievous bodily harm

  • 19 December 2019
Steward Gate, Bamford Image copyright Google
Image caption The baby died after being taken to hospital with head injuries

A man has denied murdering a two-month-old baby.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries from an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire, on 27 June. He died two days later.

Anton Shields, 38, from Barnsley, pleaded not guilty to murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at Derby Crown Court.

Judge Shaun Smith QC set a provisional trial date for 2 October 2020 at the court.

