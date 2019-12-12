Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The Patterdale terrier suffered the injuries after being put into a badger sett by two men

A dog found abandoned with "horrendous" injuries after being put into a sett by suspected badger baiters has made a full recovery, police have said.

The Patterdale terrier was found in Chinley, Derbyshire, in September after two men had been seen digging an active sett.

The dog had a chip for the national veterinary service in Hungary but was not registered to an individual.

Police said the terrier has now been successfully rehomed.

At the time police said the men fled after being questioned by the landowner.

The two suspects were seen driving off in a silver-grey 4x4 with a grey rear load bed canopy.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The terrier has made made a full recovery

Wildlife officers called the incident a "cruel and barbaric act".

Derbyshire Police confirmed the suspects have not been traced, but the case is still being investigated and a new appeal for information has been made.

