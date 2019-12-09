Image copyright Family Handout Image caption A memorial service was held for Annie Hall in Derby Cathedral

The husband of a woman who was swept away in November's floods has described her as "one in a million".

Former High Sheriff of Derbyshire Annie Hall, 69, died after getting out of her car when it became stranded as the River Derwent flooded near Matlock.

Speaking at a memorial service at Derby Cathedral, Michael Hall, who was in the car at the time, said she "slipped away" as the water gained speed.

An inquest into her death has been opened and adjourned.

Mr Hall said his wife had been picking him up from a black-tie event on the evening of 8 November, when they became stranded as they tried to navigate the floods.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard they got out of their car after they drove into floodwater and the engine seized.

Image caption Annie Hall's husband Michael said his wife "just slipped away"

He said: "The water was at such a speed you could hardly pick your foot off the floor and sadly Annie said 'I'm not sure how much of this I can take'.

"I tried to cheer her up and tried to discourage her from thinking that. She then just slipped away, so I was then on my own."

Her body was found in flooded farmland about half a mile away.

Mr Hall was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he said there "were views that if it had been left much later I might not have been alive".

Mrs Hall was the trustee of a number of charities across the county, including the children's disability group Umbrella.

Chair of trustees Tracey Harrison said: "What she brought was real business acumen, a real business background, alongside her care, her personality and her love."

