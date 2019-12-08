Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Simon Catterall, 36, was described by his family as a "fun loving character"

A family has been left "absolutely devastated" by the death of a man who was hit by a car.

Simon Catterall was one of two pedestrians who were struck by the Audi in Chesterfield, Derbyshire last month.

The 36-year-old died at the scene and a woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

The crash happened on Saltergate on 30 November.

Image copyright Liz Roberts Image caption The crash happened on Saltergate in Chesterfield

In a tribute to Mr Catterall, who lived in the town, his family described him as "fun loving".

They said: "As a family we are absolutely devastated to lose Simon.

"He was such a fun loving character who loved his wife so, so much.

"She was his absolute life and they genuinely were what everyone describes as love birds."

