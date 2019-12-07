Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police have closed a section of the path around Swan Lake so searches can be carried out

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted on a footpath.

The attack, on the Nutbrook Trail near Kirk Hallam, Derbyshire, happened at about 01:30 GMT.

A section of the path around Swan Lake has been closed off along with the car park and an area around a nearby school so searches can be carried out.

Police will not say what the 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of but he remains in custody for questioning.

The Derbyshire force said its investigation was in its early stages and wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time.

