Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public alerted the police about the fire in Andrews Drive

A man and a woman have died following a blaze at a flat in Derbyshire.

Police were called to Andrews Drive, Langley Mill, at about 11:45 GMT on Tuesday, by a member of the public who believed there had been a fire.

The bodies of the man and the woman were found inside. They have yet to be formally identified.

A police and fire investigation has concluded the fire was a "tragic accident" probably caused by "smoking materials".

Lee Smith from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was concentrated in the living room and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the property.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.