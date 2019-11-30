Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to to help them with the investigation

Two images have been released in a bid for new information after a man was shot at through a window of a house in Derby.

A 19-year-old man suffered a shoulder injury when several shots were fired at the home on Tayberry Close, Alvaston, on 30 November 2018.

Derbyshire Police wants to trace a man seen in a black and white CCTV image.

It also wants more information about a white Nissan Qashqai Acenta seen in the street at the time of the attack.

Four men, aged 24, 33, 36 and 39, all from Derby, were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 37-year-old, also from the city, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five were released while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption A white Nissan Qashqai Acenta was seen in the street at the time of the shooting

The Nissan was left in Breedon Avenue, Littleover, for several days after the crime.

It was found in Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, last December.

Detectives said they hoped the two images would "jog someone's memory" one year on from the shooting.

They have also asked for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the firearm used in the attack, at about 01:35 GMT, to come forward.

Image copyright Google Image caption A 19-year-old man was shot at through a window of the house on Tayberry Close one year ago

