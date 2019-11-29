Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Kim Jenner said speaking out may help those who feel "intimidated" by reporting such crimes

A woman who was raped said a police smear test "potentially saved my life" after it found pre-cancerous cells.

Kim Jenner, 26, waived her right to anonymity after her attacker Joshua Banana, 27, was jailed at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.

Ms Jenner said she had "been through hell" since the rape in April 2018.

But she said had been treated "with sensitivity" by police, and the early treatment of the cells was a "silver lining of this horrendous experience".

Banana, of Leaper Street, Derby, had denied rape but was found guilty.

He was jailed for 10 years and nine months for the attack at a house in Derby, and drugs offences.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Joshua Banana carried out the attack in a house following a party

Ms Jenner said: "I was determined to see justice done and I hope this will inspire others who may, for good reason, feel intimidated by the process and the potential threats to reputation from the type of irresponsible reporting that cases like this attract.

"My family and I have been through hell since 29 April last year.

"Throughout this nightmare I have simply told the truth in the hope that the judgement of decent people would result in my gaining justice."

Ms Jenner said she had never had a cervical smear before reporting the rape.

"That smear test found pre-cancerous cells which required treatment. If I had not had the test the cells would not have been found.

"That test potentially saved my life and for that I am thankful," she said.

As well as rape, Banana was convicted of conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Det Sgt Cathy Austin, from Derbyshire Police, said: "Kim has had to relive the events of that morning over and over again throughout the last 18 months as well as putting up with attacks on her character and appearance during the trial.

"She is an extremely courageous young woman, and I would like to thank her for her tenacity, strength and understanding as we have carried out our investigation."

