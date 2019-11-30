Pedestrian hit by car dies and another hurt in Chesterfield
One woman has died and another has been injured as they were hit by a car.
Michelle Walton, 56, died at the scene on Hasland Road in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at about 16:05 GMT on Thursday.
Police said the other woman, 36, was treated in hospital for a head injury "not believed to be serious".
The women were struck by a Volkswagen Passat. Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.