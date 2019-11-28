Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Pierce was found unconscious at an address in Holbrook Street

A man has died after he was found unconscious at a house following reports of a disturbance.

Police found Mark Pierce, 44, and another man, 26, who had a head injury after allegedly being hit with a baseball bat, in Holbrook Street, Heanor, on Tuesday.

Mr Pierce died in hospital on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 59 and 26, from Heanor, have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

