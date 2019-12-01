Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eyam was recreated in fruit cake and icing

An entire village recreated out of cake has helped to raise more than £17,500 for charity.

Lynn Nolan spent three months building Eyam using 65 different cakes baked by residents of the Derbyshire village.

She then hand-decorated the buildings, including local landmarks, such as the pub, church, shops and individual homes.

After being put on display, the cakes were auctioned off to help keep a community transport scheme running.

Image copyright Eyam Hall Image caption The Eyam Hall cake raised more than £400

Mrs Nolan embarked on the epic project after previously baking her home village of Youlgreave and recreating a miniature Bethlehem.

The cakes have been on public display in Eyam Parish Church since 15 October.

They were sold at an auction held in the village on Saturday, with the cake version of Eyam Hall making more than £400.

Mrs Nolan: "Not bad for a bit of fruit cake is it? It's a fantastic result."

Image copyright Lynn Nolan Image caption Mrs Nolan said she hadn't ruled out more large-scale baking projects

She said there had been global interest in the cake village with news coverage in the US, New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands.

The £2,500 raised at the cake auction will be added to £15,000 received in donations from people visiting the display.

The money will be donated to Community Transport Bakewell and Eyam, which provides door-to-door minibus transport for vulnerable people.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.