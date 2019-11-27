Image caption The area is known to contain old mine workings

A primary school has been closed after a sinkhole opened up in a village hall car park next door.

The hole opened up at lunchtime on Tuesday and while only about 3ft (1m) wide, it was found to be wider underneath and at least 10ft (3m) deep.

Middleton Community school, near Matlock in Derbyshire, uses the hall as a space for lessons and lunches.

A structural engineer and gas inspectors will be checking the site before a course of action is decided.

Image copyright Google Image caption The sink hole has opened up in the car park of the village hall

Volunteer caretaker Rob Stamper said the area is known to have many old mine shafts.

"The area has been fenced off while we wait for council engineers to arrive and we will see where it goes from there.

"It's only a two to three foot hole in tarmac but once you get near to it you can see the tarmac crumbling away under, it is like a thin crust," he said.

