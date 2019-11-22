Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The case was found by family members looking for a photo

A soldier's cigarette case which stopped a bullet hitting his chest in World War One has been sold at auction.

The silver case had been gifted to 2nd Lt William Alexander Lytle by his wife during the conflict.

A note inside it, written by his son, said he had been wearing it in his breast pocket when the bullet hit it.

It still bears the dent made by the bullet and was part of a collection which fetched £1,800 at an auction earlier.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The case's history was detailed in a note

Hansons Auctioneers said the case was found by the Derbyshire-born Sherwood Forester's family while they were preparing to auction the "impressive" set of medals he earned during both world wars.

The medals include a Military Cross awarded in 1915 and the full collection had been expected to sell for between £1,000 and £2,000 at the auction in Etwall, Derbyshire.

Before the sale Adrian Stevenson, militaria expert at Hansons, said: "Many soldiers kept hard objects in the breast pockets of their Army uniforms in a bid to protect themselves from enemy fire. Cigarette cases, shaving mirrors and pocket Bibles were popular.

"A bullet potentially heading for the heart could be stopped in its tracks by objects such as this, particularly if it was reaching the end of its trajectory.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Mr Lytle earned medals in both world wars

"Consequently, these objects have gained historical significance. They provide us with an insight into how young men who lived a century ago dealt with the grave dangers faced in the trenches in the war to end all wars."

