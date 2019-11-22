Image copyright Muscular Dystrophy UK Image caption Steve (left) and Joe Kerrison say chest infections can be potentially fatal for people with MD

Two brothers with muscular dystrophy have criticised a healthcare group for no longer providing "vital" equipment to others with the condition.

The Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said there was "insufficient evidence" on the benefits of cough-assist machines.

But Joe and Steve Kerrison say they can prevent very serious chest infections.

They are now working with charity Muscular Dystrophy UK to urge the CCG to rethink its decision.

The machines, costing £4,500 each, are used by people with muscular dystrophy (MD) to clear their airways of mucus, which is often done naturally by coughing.

Joe and Steve, from Belper in Derbyshire, have used their machines daily for five years and say cutting the funding "doesn't make sense".

"It has made a big difference because I don't have to worry about getting a cold or chest infection because they are quite serious for people with MD," said Joe, 24.

"MD means I have limited movement and everything gets weaker. It makes breathing harder, I have 30% lung capacity."

Image caption Joe Kerrison and mum Trish using a cough-assist machine

Their mother Trish Kerrison said before receiving the machines Steve, 25, had a "chronic cough for a year" which meant long periods of time on a ventilator.

She said Joe also spent a week in intensive care with a chest infection and "nearly didn't survive".

"I think overall the NHS has saved money by providing the machines because they [her sons] haven't even seen a GP for a chest infection since having them," she said.

"So although the CCG may think it's saving them money, it costs the NHS money. It's a false economy."

Since 2013, the machines have been funded on a case-by-case basis either by NHS England or the local CCG if people receive care from a non-NHS funded service.

Charity Muscular Dystrophy UK said it had worked with other CCGs to continue providing the machines after showing their benefits.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire CCG said there was "insufficient evidence supporting routine use" and a review during a reorganisation this year had backed this policy.

However, it said an individual may qualify for extra support in "exceptional circumstances".

