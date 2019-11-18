Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Annie Hall served as High Sheriff in 2017

A woman was "swept away" by floods after her car got stuck in water, an inquest heard.

Former High Sherriff of Derbyshire Annie Hall was found near the River Derwent near Matlock on 8 November.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard she and her husband got out of their car after they drove into floodwater and the engine seized.

Her body was found in flooded farmland about half a mile away from the "partially submerged" vehicle.

A post-mortem examination confirmed her cause of death as drowning.

The inquest heard Ms Hall, 69, and her husband drove into flood water near Darley Dale at about 01:00 GMT.

Sgt Phillip Bateman, from Derbyshire Police, told the inquest the couple had left their vehicle on foot after it stalled.

"[Ms Hall] subsequently went into more floodwater and we believe she got swept away by the current," he said.

Image caption Mrs Hall died after being "swept away" by water, an inquest heard

Robert Hunter, senior coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, adjourned the inquest.

A memorial service for Ms Hall will be held at Derby Cathedral on 9 December.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.