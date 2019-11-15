Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Annie Hall served as High Sheriff in 2017

A public memorial service will be held for a woman who was swept to her death by flood waters.

The body of Derbyshire's former High Sheriff Annie Hall was pulled from the River Derwent, near Matlock, on 8 November.

The service will take place at Derby Cathedral at 14:30 GMT on 9 December.

The Rev Canon Dr Elizabeth Thomson, acting dean of Derby Cathedral, said a condolence book has also been opened for people to sign.

She said Mrs Hall's family's felt "there would be a lot of good stories to tell involving Annie and it would give people a chance to express their thoughts".

The Rev Canon Tony Kaunhoven, a vicar where Mrs Hall lived in Ashford in the Water, said Mrs Hall was returning from Derby with her husband Michael when they were caught in floods.

Derbyshire Chief Constable Peter Goodman said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of his friend.

Image caption Flowers were left on a pew where Mrs Hall used to sit for services at Holy Trinity Church in Ashford in the Water

Tributes have been paid to the "caring", "friendly" and "popular" Mrs Hall, who was High Sheriff in 2017 and chair of Derby Cathedral Council.

Dr Thomson said Mrs Hall was a "great friend" to the cathedral who brought "energy, warmth, and spirit".

The Right Reverend Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby, said: "Annie's faithful professionalism, supportive nature and wonderful sense of humour meant she was much appreciated as chair of Derby Cathedral Council."

