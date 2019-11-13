Image caption Carlus Grant has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs

An ex-gang leader celebrated for "turning his life around" has been sentenced to four more years in prison.

Carlus Grant, 34, of Woodville, once ran what police described as Derby's most violent criminal gang. He was jailed in 2009 for a shooting and served 10 years.

In June, he met with police to say his jail time had helped him change.

But he was jailed at Derby Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Grant advised organisations on gang culture and warned young people about being groomed into a life of crime and violence, after leaving prison on licence in May 2018.

However, in August the court heard Grant's home was searched and officer found drugs with a street value of several thousand pounds, as well as weighing scales, razor blades and cash.

Harold Ewing, prosecuting, described it as a "significant role at street dealing".

Image caption In June, Grant said he was indebted to Andy Hough for jailing him and helping him to change his life

Stephen Cobley, defending, said Grant knew he had "let everyone down", adding his remorse was "genuine".

He said he had been "doing well" in his job and had been "telling others about the pitfalls of gang membership".

However, he later "drifted into his old ways" after a car he bought broke down and his wife became pregnant.

It was at this point he was "offered a phone line and easy money", Mr Cobley said.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Grant, who appeared by video link from Nottingham Prison: "You were celebrated as someone who had managed to turn round his life.

"You came out of custody with high hopes that you would be an example to others. For a period you did that.

"To say you let yourself and others down in a spectacular style is to put it mildly."

