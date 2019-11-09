Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Annie Hall's family said: “We are in great shock and grieving."

A woman killed by flooding in Derbyshire has been named as the county's former High Sheriff Annie Hall.

She was swept away by the River Derwent in Darley Dale, close to Matlock, in the early hours of Friday, and her body was recovered downstream.

Derbyshire Chief Constable Peter Goodman said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of his friend.

Persistent rain caused floods across Yorkshire and the Midlands on Friday.