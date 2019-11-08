Image copyright Jo Workman Image caption Andy Tingle's actions were described by Severn Trent Water as "dangerous and illegal"

A man has defended climbing into a reservoir's "plug hole" after photos of him in the large opening emerged.

Pictures of Andy Tingle visiting Ladybower Reservoir in Derbyshire during the summer emerged on a Facebook page, prompting criticism.

Mr Tingle explained leaning to take a snap "was quite unnerving" but said: "It's my life".

Severn Trent, which owns the reservoir, said his actions were "extremely dangerous and also illegal".

The 44-year-old said he liked to look for "photo opportunities no-one else has seen".

Image copyright Andy Tingle Image caption Andy Tingle said he has climbed other structures before and done "things a lot more dangerous"

The Facebook post carrying the pictures has attracted more than 170 comments - some highly critical.

Margaret Griffith said: "A pity he doesn't seem to care about his safety... and that of the rescue services if he had fallen!"

Mr Tingle, who said he also climbs buildings and used to "rooftop hop", told the BBC: "I've never felt worried about falling in. Or falling off a roof or falling through the floor of a derelict building.

"If it happens, it happens."

Image copyright Andy Tingle Image caption The hole was dry during a period of hot weather in July

Mr Tingle, from Rotherham, added: "As far as the people who moan about me doing these things, I always say, 'it's my life. You live your boring mundane life and I'll live mine'."

The painter and decorator said he got to the plug by walking down a brick ramp.

"I reckon it'd be quite daunting if you've never done anything like that before but I've done it numerous times and many things a lot more dangerous," he said.

Last month, two anglers in small boats were filmed a few metres from the "plug hole".

Image copyright Jo Workman Image caption Severn Trent said it had taken action to make getting to the hole even harder

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water, said: "This image should serve as a reminder to visitors at Ladybower Reservoir, that actions like this are extremely dangerous and also illegal.

"We've taken steps to make it even harder to get to the plughole but clearly, this is not something that any member of the public should do".

