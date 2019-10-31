Image caption The couple said after being engaged for eight years, Halloween was the ideal day to get married

A Halloween-loving couple have made their favourite date of the year even more memorable by getting married.

Gary and Lesley Harris donned face paint and fake blood to tie the knot - with the bride carrying a skull instead of a bouquet.

Every Halloween they transform their garden in Kilburn, Derbyshire, into a maze of skeletons, witches and ghouls in aid of charity.

This year their Scarefest event formed part of their wedding reception.

And they asked all their guests to embrace the scary theme too.

Image caption Gary and Lesley create several mazes in their front garden as part of the Scarefest event

"We're doing it a bit different," said Mrs Harris.

"There's no bridal gown, no wedding cake, and no photographer.

"We should have got married eight years ago but it never happened so we just thought why not tie it all in together with the Scarefest?"

The couple, who have been together 18 years, organise Scarefest for their friends, family and neighbours every year to raise money for charity.

It includes several Halloween mazes in their front garden, complete with cobwebs and spooky lights, as well as food and drinks prepared by them.

Image caption Guests were treated to a pub lunch ahead of the Scarefest reception at their house

"They are just so obsessed with Halloween," said Mrs Harris's daughter, Holly.

"They started prepping in August for Scarefest so I wasn't surprised at all when they said they're getting married then too."

Eldest daughter Vicky added: "They make such a massive effort for Halloween and genuinely love it.

"And now it will be their wedding anniversary too."

Image caption The couple said their Scarefest event had got bigger each year

