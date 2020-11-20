Tetney man in court charged with 21 child sex offences
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with more than 20 child sex offences dating back almost 30 years.
Andrew Mark Ditchfield, 53, of Fourways in Tetney, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Police said the 21 offences, relating to 11 alleged victims, were reported to have been committed between 1992 and 2011 in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.
Mr Ditchfield is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 17 December.
He has been charged with three counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, 14 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual activity.
Mr Ditchfield did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.