Image caption This photo of the large presents has been described by one social media wag as "the most Derby picture ever"

A display of four illuminated Christmas presents has been ridiculed online and described as an embarrassing waste of money.

Derby City Council spent £112,000 on the replacement for the ice skating rink it had in previous Christmases.

People on social media described the new feature as a "disappointment", "ridiculous", and "dystopian".

The council said it was embracing a "brand new concept" that could be adapted year by year.

The Christmas presents, in Derby's Market Place, are due to be switched on on Friday.

They were created by the same company behind the Tunnel of Light in Norwich and displays in London's Harrods department store and Paris's Champs Élysées.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Norwich's light tunnel was designed by the same company

People were quick to criticise the display. Liam Statham wrote: "I love the dystopian Christmas vibe", while George Hanton said it was the "most Derby picture ever. Love my city".

"So yet again I'll be spending more money visiting other cities for a Christmas experience rather than staying here. Well done Derby on another boring year," said Debra Warriner.

JJ Tait wrote: "Pointless and waste of money... all that space wasted on something pathetic... a lot of shoppers will be heading to Nottingham now."

Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption Derby City Council said it wanted to do "something new" this year

There were some more forgiving comments - Deirdre Hind said: "I think they will look lovely, something different, sometimes you can't do right for doing wrong."

Mags Young, the city council's "director of communities and place", said the display was a "good investment", which would attract people to the city centre.

"The presents are our new installation to complement the other lighting and installations we've got in the city centre.

"They'll twinkle during the day and each half hour they'll do a synchronised light and music show."

A spokeswoman said the four presents cost about £80,000, with a further £32,000 to cover the cost of programming the thousands of individual lights, installation, removal and storage for use in following years.

Ronnie Brown, managing director of Blachere Illumination, said it had combined technologies from its displays in Norwich and Bournemouth, both of which were "very well received".

"This feature is still in its installation phase and considered a work site," he said. "We are all very excited to see its progression from concept moving to commission."

Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption The illuminated presents were made by the company behind the Tunnel of Light in Norwich

