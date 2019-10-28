Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Soo, Sooty and Sweep puppets were given to a family by their creator Harry Corbett in the 1970s

A set of hand puppets given to siblings by the creator of a famous children's television show are expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

Vicky Golding and Max Jowett received a set of Sooty, Sweep and Soo puppets from Harry Corbett, who invented the famous puppeting trio.

Their father Derek Jowett was a friend of the magician and presenter, who they say gave them the gift when learning that their mother was ill with cancer.

The auction is set for 19 November.

Ms Golding, who lives in Otley in West Yorkshire, said her father was an independent financial adviser to Mr Corbett, who invented Sooty in 1948 and lived in nearby Guiseley.

Her mother Jackie Jowett was diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1970s, and died from the disease aged 46 in 1980, and she said the entertainer stepped in to help the children through a difficult time.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Harry Corbett (centre) had known Derek Jowett (right) since the 1960s

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption Harry Corbett was a friend of Derek Jowett, who was his financial adviser

"I remember Harry coming to our house in Otley and entertaining us with Sooty shows," she said.

"Knowing dad so well, he must have been touched by our plight. Max and I were only small when mum became poorly."

Memorabilia from the Sooty shows - which debuted on television in 1952 - have become highly prized, with one puppet selling for £14,500 in 2018.

The three puppets have been given a guide price of £5,000 to £7,000.

Charles Hanson, from Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, said this was the first time it was able to sell a full set of the vintage puppets.

"Imagine Harry himself entertaining you with a private Sooty show in your own house as a child," he said.

"What an amazing story and set of puppets to own."

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The trio are set to be sold at auction on 19 November

