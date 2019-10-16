Derby police officer slashed arresting robbery suspect
A police officer has been slashed in the head with a knife while arresting a robbery suspect.
It happened in the Slack Lane area, which is about a mile from Derby city centre, at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering at home, the force added.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and robbery.
