Derby County footballers Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The pair were charged after a Range Rover Sport and Mercedes GLC crashed in Derby after a team-building dinner.

At the city's magistrates' court they also admitted failing to stop at the scene of the crash.

The court heard Lawrence, 25, gave a breath test reading of 58mcg per 100ml and Bennett a level of 64. The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml.

Welsh international Lawrence's vehicle crashed into the back of Bennett's on the A6 in Allestree on 24 September.

The pair left the scene but returned 45 minutes later, the court heard.

Derby captain Richard Keogh, who was a passenger in one of the cars, suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for up to 15 months.

