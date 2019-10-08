Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The court heard Booth spat and threw things at his victim when they were together

A 999 call made by a woman moments before she was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend has been shared by police.

Aaron Booth smashed his way into his ex-partner's home in Glossop, Derbyshire, after following her home from a night out.

He punched her and stabbed her several times in a "brutal and sustained" attack.

Booth, 27, was jailed for 14 years after admitting wounding with intent at Manchester Crown Court.

The pair had started going out in 2018 but the victim had repeatedly tried to end the relationship due to Booth's abusive behaviour.

Warning: This story contains a graphic image

On the night leading up to the stabbing in February, Booth had followed his victim from pub to pub while she was out drinking with friends.

At one point she had to lock herself in a toilet to get away from him.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Booth can be heard breaking through a window on the 999 call

After she arrived home, Booth showed up at the door demanding to be let in.

The 999 audio captures her screams as he broke through a window and began his assault.

It left the victim in a semi-conscious state on the kitchen floor, but she fled from the house after seeing him pick up a knife.

Booth pursued her and stabbed her repeatedly in the side and legs in front of officers who had just arrived at the scene.

He then held the knife to her throat as the officers urged him not to hurt her.

After being persuaded to let her go, Booth barricaded himself in the house for three hours before eventually giving himself up.

Image copyright Derbyshire police Image caption Aaron Booth's victim suffered severe facial injuries

As well as his 14-year sentence, Booth, of Crosslands Close, Glossop, was given an indefinite restraining order and will serve six years on licence after his release.

Judge Richard Mansell described the attack as "sustained and brutal" and praised the victim for helping to bring him to justice.

"You have been brave in the extreme. You have not just protected yourself, you have protected other women," he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line.

