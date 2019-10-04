Image copyright Steven's Transport Photos Image caption The company had served areas of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire since 2009

Bus company Yourbus which served routes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire has ceased trading.

Based in Heanor, Derbyshire, the company had at one stage also run services for National Express.

The firm ran some school services on Thursday morning. Derbyshire County Council said it was working to find other providers for the 13 affected services.

A notice on Yourbus' website said it ceased trading on Friday.

Image caption All information has been taken off the firm's website and replaced with a short statement

It has not given a reason for the closure and it is not yet clear how many staff are affected.

Rival local bus firms Trent Barton and Arriva have said they would accept Yourbus tickets.

Trent Barton also said it would support Yourbus staff and is one of a number of companies which have welcome applications from drivers.

Image caption A large number of vehicles remain at the firm's Heanor depot

Beeston resident Angela Betts, whose child used one of the Yourbus school services, thanked drivers for running services on Thursday despite knowing they may not get paid.

"The driver got out of the bus and asked to speak to parents," she said.

"He told us the company had gone into receivership overnight but the drivers decided they couldn't let kids down."

Some customers took to social media to question what had happened to the firm, with many expressing sadness at the loss.

On the firm's Facebook page, Jean Hatton said: "Can't believe it, such a shame, really feel for drivers and staff."

According to Companies House, Yourbus' parent company, Dunn Motor Traction Ltd, has overdue accounts.

