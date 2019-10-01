Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Toddbrook Reservoir was at risk of flooding Whaley Bridge when part of the dam collapsed

The trust responsible for maintaining a dam that almost flooded a town has been accused of covering up information about its condition and maintenance.

Residents were evacuated from Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire when the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir partially collapsed.

The Canal and River Trust has heavily redacted inspection reports of the reservoir, citing "national security".

Some residents in Whaley Bridge said they believed this was just an excuse.

Image copyright Mott MacDonald Image caption Redacted parts include information about the "adequacy" of the dam

Matthew Forrest, who has been among a group of residents to have called for a public inquiry and criminal investigation, said the redactions seemed "ludicrously heavy-handed".

"The population of Whaley Bridge had very little confidence in the Canal and River Trust as things stood after the near disaster in August that could have potentially killed thousands of people," he said.

"This nonsensical black hole of a document does little to build upon any remaining confidence and faith in the Canal and River Trust to internally investigate the causes, let alone replace the neglected Toddbrook Dam."

Image copyright Supplied by resident Image caption Photos show vegetation growing out of the auxiliary spillway - the part of the dam that later collapsed

Residents have previously raised concerns about the condition and maintenance of the reservoir and dam, after photos emerged of vegetation growing from the auxiliary spillway - the part that later collapsed.

The reservoir and dam were inspected by the Canal and River Trust in November 2018, and separately by an independent inspecting engineer.

Why were the inspection reports redacted?

The inspection reports were sent to the BBC and other media organisations following Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

The Canal and River Trust said it had redacted the information "on the basis that disclosure would adversely affect national security and public safety".

It said: "The factors in favour of withholding the information are that during the current heightened status of threat to national security, there is a high level of public interest in not releasing information that would result in a threat to public safety.

"If the Trust were to release copies of these reports, which were not redacted, it would be releasing key details of the infrastructure and potential vulnerabilities of the Toddbrook Reservoir.

"This would prejudice the protection and safety of the public through potential damage or disruption to the national infrastructure by acts of sabotage."

In response to accusations of a cover-up, the trust said: "We are following the regulator's - the Environment Agency's - policy on any disclosure given the sensitive nature of inspection documents.

"For security and safety reasons, they don't release information that could expose a vulnerability with a reservoir."

Image copyright Mott MacDonald Image caption The recommendations of the inspecting engineer have also been redacted

Image copyright Mott MacDonald Image caption Some of the photos of the reservoir - taken on 14 November 2018 - have been blacked out

The BBC has challenged the Canal and River Trust's FOI response after being advised it appeared the trust had redacted material not related to public safety.

Residents have pointed out that the reservoir has been drained, which meant there would be no flood risk even if someone was to sabotage it.

"Surely they [CRT] must have realised the farcical nature of distributing a 90% blacked out report?" Mr Forrest asked.

"Some may speculate that they have done it in order to quash any further inquiry."

