Richard Keogh sustained a serious knee injury in the crash

Derby County captain Richard Keogh has been ruled out until the end of the season due to a knee injury sustained in a crash that led to two of his team-mates being arrested.

Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been charged with drink-driving following the accident in the city's Allestree area on Tuesday night.

Police said a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC had collided.

The club said the players involved will be subject to an internal inquiry.

Mr Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield, and Mr Lawrence, of Duffield, are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 15 October.

Derbyshire Constabulary said neither man was seriously injured, although 25-year-old Wales international Mr Lawrence was taken to hospital as a precaution.

