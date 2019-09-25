Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were arrested after a crash in the Allestree area of Derby

Two footballers have been charged with drink-driving after a crash.

Derby County stars Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were arrested after the crash in the city's Allestree area on Tuesday night.

Police said a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC had collided.

Mr Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield, and Mr Lawrence, of Duffield, are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 15 October.

Derbyshire Constabulary said neither man had been seriously injured but 25-year-old Wales international Mr Lawrence had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The BBC has contacted Derby County for a comment.

