Image caption The fire started in the plant room on the roof of the Assembly Rooms car park

The refurbishment of a city's music venue which was badly damaged by fire has been delayed by another year.

A blaze broke out at Derby's Assembly Rooms in 2014 after machinery in an air conditioning unit on the roof of the car park overheated.

The delay to the work follows reports the city council had "lost confidence" in the project managers working on the £24m renovation.

The refurbishment is now not due to be completed until November 2021.

Work to remove asbestos from the building is due to start in early November.

It had been proposed by the previous Labour administration that the venue should be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of £44m.

However, the Conservative-led authority decided to revamp the venue instead.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.