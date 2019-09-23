Image copyright Google Image caption The runner was knocked to the ground by a dog while running along a canal path, off Nottingham Road

A woman has been sexually assaulted after being knocked to the ground by a dog while running along a canal path.

The runner was attacked near to the Gallows Inn playing field, off Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said she noticed a man with a dog behind her - he then let the dog off its lead and it ran towards her and knocked her to the ground.

The man then sexually assaulted her and ran off when the dog began to bark.

Derbyshire Police believe the offender headed towards the Larklands area.

He has been described as white, about 5ft 6in and bald. He was wearing a grey hoodie, with a logo and the hood pulled up, light blue jeans, white trainers and had a diamond-like stud earring in his right ear.

His dog was white and is described as an English Bull Terrier-type dog, which was on a red extendable lead with a harness.

Det Insp Matt Croome said there would be officers patrolling in the area over the next few days.

He added the force would like to hear from anyone with information about the attack.

