Badger baiting dog suffers 'horrendous injuries'

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The Patterdale terrier suffered the injuries after being put into a badger sett by two men

Police are looking for two men suspected of badger baiting after discovering a dog with "horrendous injuries".

The Patterdale terrier was discovered in Chinley, Derbyshire, on Sunday after being put into a badger sett to fight.

Two men who had been seen digging at an active sett in an open field fled after being questioned by the landowner.

Derbyshire Police said the dog, which was left behind, had suffered "substantial facial injuries".

The men were seen driving off in a silver-grey 4x4 with a grey rear load bed canopy.

A police spokesperson said: "This is a cruel and barbaric act by the owners of the dog, both against the badgers in the name of pleasure."

The dog has been taken to the vet and police are appealing for witnesses.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire Police said the dog had suffered "substantial facial injuries"

