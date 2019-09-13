Image copyright Google Image caption Two passengers in a Skoda Fabia died after the crash, also involving a lorry in Buxton Road

Two pensioners were killed when a car and a lorry collided in Derbyshire.

The crash involved a blue Skoda Fabia and a lorry in Buxton Road, New Mills, at 16:10 BST on Thursday.

An 86-year-old male passenger in the Skoda died at the scene, and another passenger, 82, died after being taken to hospital.

The driver of the Skoda, 89, was taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary along with an 84-year-old female passenger, who is in a critical condition.

The 24-year-old lorry driver, who was uninjured, was dealt with by police at the scene and no arrests were made.

An appeal has been made for people with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

