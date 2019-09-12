Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Clara Butler killed Lance Martin following an argument in a street in Derby

A woman who murdered a man by stabbing him in the back four times during a street row has been jailed for life.

Lance Martin, 24, was knifed by Clara Butler after an argument outside her sister's house in Derby on 28 February.

At Derby Crown Court, 22-year-old Butler, of Marlborough Road, was told she would serve a minimum of 20 years.

Mr Martin's mother Suzanne Stride said she hoped "this senseless act of violence stays with Clara Butler forever".

The court heard father-of-one Mr Martin was "clearly drunk" when he encountered Butler in Portland Street, Normanton.

A jury was told a row broke out before Mr Martin continued on his way.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC said Butler armed herself with a knife and could then be seen running down the street towards Mr Martin who had walked away.

She said the row continued on a nearby road and things then calmed down until Butler's father Jamie Butler arrived on the scene.

"The two men ended up on the floor," the judge said. "At that stage you jumped on his back and stabbed him four times. That killed him."

The knife penetrated Mr Martin's lung and spleen and he died in hospital.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derby Crown Court heard the knife penetrated Lance Martin's lung and spleen

The judge added: "There is no doubt on the basis of evidence that Mr Martin was aggressive towards you and others.

"Whatever has been said about Mr Martin's behaviour, that does not justify being stabbed to death in the manner he was."

Ms Stride said: "Regardless of Lance's behaviour on that evening, he didn't deserve to die.

"Lance's death has destroyed many lives, including those of his family and particularly, his young son.

"I hope this senseless act of violence stays with Clara Butler forever."

A judge previously ordered jurors to clear Butler's sister Francesca Butler, 24, and her sister's boyfriend Kieran Bareham, of murder, and her father Jamie Butler, 43, of Marlborough Road, of manslaughter.

Bareham, 31, of Portland Street, was jailed for two years after admitting assisting an offender.

