Peak District cow trampling: Walker critically ill and dog killed
A woman is in a critical condition after she was trampled by cows that also killed her dog.
The walker was seriously injured in a Peak District field near the village of Sheldon at about 15:45 BST on Tuesday.
A passerby raised the alarm and the victim was later flown to hospital in Sheffield, where she remains, Derbyshire Police confirmed.
Walkers have been warned by the force to be "careful when among cattle".
